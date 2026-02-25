Salman Agha's Wife Alleges Abuse Towards Their Son From Pakistan Fans After T20 WC26 Defeat To England

Salman Ali Agha's wife Sabba Manzer has alleged that Pakistan cricket fans sent her and their son son abuses following the team's defeat to England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday. That defeat leaves Pakistan's hopes of making the semis hanging by a thread. Agha himself came under criticism for his captaincy as the Men in Green stare at an early exit.

Some angry fans allegedly turned their frustrations towards the captain's wife and their young son. In an Instagram story, Manzer pointedly hit out at the fans targetting their innocent son.

"Sending me or my innocent son abuse is not going to win you the World Cup pakistani fans," she wrote.

Pakistan's hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 are still alive despite their defeat to England in the Super 8 stage, however, the situations has become extremely tight and dependent on other results.

After Pakistan's opening Super 8 match against New Zealand being washed out due to rain, the team received just one point and the loss to England means they remain stuck on the same tally with only one match left against Sri Lanka.

This leaves Pakistan with no margin for error as they must win their final game of the Super 8 clash against Sri Lanka while relying on the results of other teams to fall in their favour to have any chance of progressing.