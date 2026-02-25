VIDEO: Pakistan Fan Fights England Supporter During T20 WC26 Clash, Alleges Beer Was Thrown On Him

A fight broke out in the Pallekele International Stadium on Tuesday during the Pakistan vs England game in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. A Pakistan supporter clashed with an Englishman, leading to conflict. With tensions escalating, several Sri Lankan supporters jumped in to break up the fight.

The video of the altercation has since gone viral on social media. The Pakistan fan in question, Saud has been accused of instigating fans and 'bullying' opposition supporters throughout the tournament. The video was shared by Australian influencer Jake Jeanings, who branded him as a 'serial offender' having encountered him earlier in the tournament.

"Play silly games, win silly prizes. Serial offender. Time for the @ICC to take a stand," Jennings wrote on X.

Saud meanwhile has alleged that it was the England fan who first came to him and misbehaved. He claimed that the English supporters were friends of Jake and that they 'threw beer' on him which lead to the scuffle.

England book semi-final berth after Brook ton

As for the match, England all but knocked Pakistan out of the tournament with a nervy 2-wicket win in Pallekele on Tuesday. Captain Harry Brook smashed his maiden century as England became the first team in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 to qualify for the semi-finals.

After Pakistan's opening Super 8 match against New Zealand being washed out due to rain, the team received just one point and the loss to England means they remain stuck on the same tally with only one match left against Sri Lanka.

This leaves Pakistan with no margin for error as they must win their final game of the Super 8 clash against Sri Lanka while relying on the results of other teams to fall in their favour to have any chance of progressing.