What Does 'Paata Wicket' Mean? Mohit Ulwa's Pitch Remark Goes Viral After Thrilling Final-Ball Victory

Mohit Ulwa's Pitch Remark Goes Viral After Thrilling Final-Ball Victory |

Mohit Ulwa grabbed attention with his post-match comments after guiding his team to a thrilling final-ball victory. While discussing the successful run chase, one particular phrase stood out: “Ek dum phata wicket hai.” His description of the surface as a “paata wicket” sparked curiosity about the meaning of the cricketing expression.

What Does 'Paata Wicket' Mean in Cricket?

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In cricket, a “paata wicket” generally refers to a flat, batting-friendly pitch that offers little assistance to bowlers. Such surfaces allow batters to play their shots freely making it easier to score runs and post big totals.

Ulwa's remark reflected his team's assessment of the playing conditions. The batters believed the pitch offered enough opportunities to chase down the opposition's total. Rather than being intimidated by the target, they backed their batting ability and remained confident throughout the chase.

"We had believe in our batting that we can chase this down. This was a 'paata wicket' and we were telling ourselves that if they can score this many than we can too," he said after the game.

India needed 86 runs from 52 deliveries when Mohit Ulva, batting at No.10 joined Manal Chauhan in the middle. Chauhan took the charge before Mohit stunned the Pakistan attack with a few shots of his own.

India's hopes were dented after Manal was dismissed for 47 with India still needing 29 with only 1 wicket in hand. However, C Venkata held his own and Mohit starred to take India over the finish line. Needing 3 off the final ball, Ulva smashed it over the covers to power India to the title.

Scoring 49 runs off 26 balls in an India-Pakistan final is no ordinary achievement, especially when batting at number 10. Mohit Ulva showed tremendous courage and maturity and will be one to look out for in the future.