'I Knew I Could Hit A Boundary': Mohit Ulva Reveals Mindset Behind Last-Ball Winning Shot As India Beat Pakistan To Win U19 Asia Cup 2026

Mohit Ulva Reveals Mindset Behind Last-Ball Winning Shot | X

India's young cricket stars scripted a memorable victory over arch-rivals Pakistan to win the Under-19 Asia Cup title on Saturday, November 14. In a final that went down to the last ball, Mohit Ulva held his nerve to hit the winning shot and guide India to a thrilling one-wicket victory while chasing a mammoth target of 338 runs.

Speaking after the sensational victory, Ulva opened up about his mindset during the tense final moments, revealing that his belief in God and himself helped him stay calm under pressure.

Mohit Ulva Reveals Mindset Behind Last-Ball Winning Shot

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"I had belief in God, myself. Manal set the game for us and I wanted his support. I knew I could hit boundary and end the game, I had belief till the last ball. No 10 number has always been lucky for me," Ulva said.

The youngster also described the playing conditions and expressed disappointment over skipper Lakshya Raichandani's dismissal, believing the captain could have finished the game himself.

Earlier, Pakistan posted a formidable 337/9 in their allotted 50 overs, powered by Usman Khan's magnificent 107. Abdul Qadir contributed 80, while skipper Farhan Yousaf chipped in with 60. For India, Kavya Patel picked up four wickets, while C Venkata claimed three.

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In response, India produced a remarkable batting performance, with Raichandani leading from the front with 80 runs. Aaryavir Sehwag scored 58, while Manal Chauhan contributed 47 to keep India in contention.

However, with the match going down to the final delivery, Ulva's unbeaten 49 proved decisive. The youngster struck the winning boundary to take India to 339/9 in 50 overs, completing a sensational one-wicket victory and securing the U19 Asia Cup crown.

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