'What An Idiot': Broadcaster Mistakenly Calls Melania Trump 'Ivanka' During UFC White House Event; Netizens React | VIDEO

A broadcaster's awkward on-air slip-up during the UFC White House event has sparked a wave of reactions online after he mistakenly referred to First Lady Melania Trump as "Ivanka" while describing a post-fight interaction involving President Donald Trump.

The incident took place after UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje secured a victory at the special event hosted at the White House. Following his win, Gaethje introduced his mother, Carolina, to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

As cameras captured the moment, the announcer described the interaction as a proud occasion for Gaethje's mother. However, he incorrectly stated that Carolina was meeting "the President and First Lady Ivanka," confusing Melania Trump with Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter.

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What was a heartwarming exchange soon turned controversial due to the announcer's error. The gaffe was quickly noticed by viewers, with clips of the moment spreading across social media. Many users expressed disbelief over the mistake, with some questioning how a broadcaster covering a high-profile event could confuse the First Lady with the president's daughter.

Some even called for the broadcaster to be fired from his job for his mistake. One also mentioned that he needed some help. While a slip of tongue can always happen, to mistake the First Lady at a White House event is pushing the boundaries of acceptable mistakes.

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The commentator's mistake however did affect the interaction between Gaethje's mother and the POTUS. Gaethje's introduction of his mother to Donald and Melania Trump added a personal touch to the celebrations and quickly went viral online.

Melania Trump currently serves as the First Lady of the United States, while Ivanka Trump is President Donald Trump's daughter and former senior adviser during his first administration.

As for Gaethje's mother, she has long been a well-known figure among UFC fans because of her strong support for her son throughout his career. Originally from Sonora in Mexico, Carolina worked for the United States Postal Service for more than 35 years and served as a postmaster. She has often been seen supporting Gaethje during major fights and is known for her emotional reactions during his bouts.