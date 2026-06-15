'My Mom Loves You, She's Your Biggest Fan': Justin Gaethje Introduces His Mother To Donald Trump & Melania At UFC Freedom 250 | VIDEO

Justin Gaethje Introduces His Mother To Donald Trump & Melania At UFC Freedom 250 | X

Washington, June 15: UFC star Justin Gaethje shared a heartwarming moment with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Gaethje introduced his mother to the couple and said, "My mom loves you, she's your biggest fan." The exchange drew smiles from those present and quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the event.

The video shows Gaethje speaking with Donald and Melania Trump inside the fighting arena after the event. Moments later, his mother joined the group and was introduced to the President and the First Lady. The interaction appeared friendly and was warmly received by everyone involved.

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Gaethje's mother, Carolina (née Espinoza) Gaethje, has long been a well-known figure among UFC fans because of her strong support for her son throughout his career. Originally from Sonora in Mexico, Carolina worked for the United States Postal Service for more than 35 years and served as a postmaster. She has often been seen supporting Gaethje during major fights and is known for her emotional reactions during his bouts.

The meeting took place during UFC Freedom 250, a special event held on the South Lawn of the White House. The event attracted significant attention as it combined high-profile UFC action with appearances from political leaders, athletes and celebrities. Gaethje's introduction of his mother to Donald and Melania Trump added a personal touch to the celebrations and quickly went viral online.