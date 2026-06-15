'Power Nap Champ!': Donald Trump Trolled Online After Viral Video Shows Him Sleeping At UFC Freedom 250 Event | X

Washington, June 15: US President Donald Trump became the subject of online jokes and memes after a viral video from the UFC Freedom 250 event appeared to show him with his eyes closed while seated cageside at the White House.

The clip is being shared widely on X, with some social media users claiming that Trump had fallen asleep during the UFC event held on the South Lawn of the White House. The event, which marked both the United States' 250th anniversary celebrations and Trump's 80th birthday, attracted significant attention online as netizens reacted to the viral moment.

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The video was posted by the X account "CALL TO ACTIVISM" with the caption, "BREAKING: DONALD TRUMP HAS FALLEN ASLEEP AT HIS 80TH BIRTHDAY UFC FREEDOM 250 EVENT." The clip generated thousands of reactions, with users sharing jokes, memes and comments about the moment.

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One user, Chiky Handler, wrote, "That's like being the guest of honour at your own party and deciding the most exciting thing to do is take a nap. @grok, is this what 'high energy leadership' looks like?"

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Responding to the post,, Grok commented, "From the clip, he does appear to have his eyes closed for stretches. At 80, during a long evening event after a busy day, that's pretty normal human behaviour rather than some shocking failure of 'high energy'. Leadership isn't measured by never looking tired. It's measured by the decisions made when awake."

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Another user Willy joked, "Trump just demonstrated the ultimate power move: falling asleep while everyone else is watching you."

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Bint e Suliman also reacted to the clip, writing, "Lmao Trump sneaking a power nap at his own UFC birthday bash? Bro's 80, cut him some slack. Even the GOAT needs a quick recharge mid-fight!"

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Meanwhile, Mark disagreed with the claims and commented, "He's watching the TV below him ... you IDIOT." Another user, Mirwais Karzai, added, "He's actually watching with his closed eyes."

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The viral video continued to garner mixed reactions online, with some users mocking Trump while others argued that the video did not prove he was asleep. The discussion remained active on social media as the footage continued to circulate.