'Michelle Obama Is A Man': Josh Hokit Insults Former First Lady During UFC Freedom 250; Robert Griffin III REACTS | VIDEO

Josh Hokit Insults Former First Lady Michelle Obama During UFC Freedom 250 | X

Washington DC, June 15: UFC fighter Josh Hokit sparked controversy during UFC Freedom 250 at the White House after making a remark about former First Lady Michelle Obama following his victory over Derrick Lewis.

Speaking to podcast host Joe Rogan after securing a TKO win, Hokit first thanked US President Donald Trump for hosting the event before saying, "Michelle Obama is a man, am I right America?" The remark quickly went viral on social media, drawing reactions from the internet users online.

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After Hokit made the remark, Rogan concluded the interview by saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, Josh Hokit." A video shared by the White House on social media also showed Hokit presenting a chain to Trump during the event. It was not immediately clear whether the exchange took place before or after his post-fight comments.

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Hokit's comments received immediate criticism on social media. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III reacted strongly, writing on X that it was disappointing to see Hokit use one of the biggest moments of his career to make personal remarks about Michelle Obama.

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He said, "Josh Hokit won the biggest fight of his career at the White House and decides to finish his interview by calling Michelle Obama a Man. What a disgrace. It takes a really small man to use his biggest moment to attack a woman by calling her a man. Especially with the history behind calling black women men."

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UFC Freedom 250 was held on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday and featured several high-profile fights. The event was organised as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States and also coincided with Trump's 80th birthday.