Josh Hokit Gifts His Chain To Donald Trump After Defeating Derrick Lewis In UFC Freedom 250 At White House | VIDEO

Josh Hokit Gifts His Chain To Donald Trump | X

Washington, June 15: UFC heavyweight fighter Josh Hokit presented a necklace to US President Donald Trump after defeating Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight bout at UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday.

UFC heavyweight fighter Josh Hokit shared the special moment with Donald Trump after his victory at the White House event. Shortly after the fight, Hokit approached Trump, who was seated ringside and presented him with a necklace. Videos from the event showed the fighter stepping down from the fighting platform and handing over the necklace while a large crowd watched.

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The gesture quickly went viral on social media. The event was attended by thousands of guests and marked a rare sporting spectacle at the White House.

UFC Freedom 250 was held on June 14, 2026, on the White House South Lawn in Washington, DC. The event was organised to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States and also coincided with Trump's 80th birthday. It featured seven UFC fights and was billed as the first professional sporting event to be staged on White House grounds.

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Read Also VIDEO: Trump Makes Grand UFC Freedom 250 Entrance With Dana White On 80th Birthday

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Hokit's bout against Derrick Lewis was one of the heavyweight contests on the card. The event was hosted in partnership with the UFC and drew significant public attention because of its unique venue and the presence of political leaders, athletes and celebrities.