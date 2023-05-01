 'What a load of junk': Michael Clarke clams England's plans to shorten boundaries ahead of Ashes series
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'What a load of junk': Michael Clarke clams England's plans to shorten boundaries ahead of Ashes series

'What a load of junk': Michael Clarke clams England's plans to shorten boundaries ahead of Ashes series

England's team is allegedly exploring ways to maximize their new approach during the Ashes series against Australia, which is set to begin on June 16 at Edgbaston.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 06:13 PM IST
article-image

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke, has criticized England's reported plan to shorten the boundaries for all five Test matches in the upcoming Ashes series to cater to their new aggressive approach, known as "Bazball." The new style of cricket, named after their coach Brendon McCullum, has gained popularity among England fans for its up-tempo and free-flowing style of play, resulting in higher run rates and an emphasis on outright victories rather than draws.

Read Also
Jofra Archer has overcome bigger things, sure that he will be ready for the Ashes: Mark Wood
article-image

Mazimising Bazz-Ball

England's team is allegedly exploring ways to maximize their new approach during the Ashes series against Australia, which is set to begin on June 16 at Edgbaston. The Times reported that they are considering bringing in the boundaries at the five Ashes venues to make the playing field smaller and generate more boundaries and sixes.

However, Clarke warns that this move could have consequences for England. He fails to see the benefits of such a decision, as Australian cricket grounds are twice the size of English grounds. Thus, Clarke believes that England could risk backfiring with this plan.

"What a load of junk," Clarke said on Sky Sports radio on Monday.

"That's why there are fewer sixes from Australian players. Bat at the MCG, and you've got 90-metre boundaries; bat in England, and you've got 60-metre boundaries. 

'Who cares? Both teams have got to bat.'

Read Also
'Had his wife defending him': Mitchell Johnson slams David Warner's wife Candice amidst Ashes...
article-image

Leading the charts in maximums

Since May last year, England has been the team to hit the most sixes with 86 in Test cricket. In contrast, Australia has only hit 32, which is significantly less than the number hit by India (58), New Zealand (56), Sri Lanka (56), Pakistan (38), and the West Indies (37).

Australia is well acquainted with the size of the boundaries at Headingley in Leeds, where Ben Stokes played an unforgettable innings to help England secure victory in the third Ashes Test in 2019. One of the boundaries at Headingley is around 66 metres in length, but this distance may be shorter during the upcoming third Test.

England has already provoked the ire of Australian cricket supporters in the last week. Stuart Broad, who tormented the Australians during the Ashes, stated that England's 4-0 defeat in the last series in Australia should not be counted.

Read Also
Ben Stokes wants 'fast, flat wickets' for Ashes to unleash England's attack on Aussies
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Josh Hazlewood likely to make return to starting 11

LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Josh Hazlewood likely to make return to starting 11

'What a load of junk': Michael Clarke clams England's plans to shorten boundaries ahead of Ashes...

'What a load of junk': Michael Clarke clams England's plans to shorten boundaries ahead of Ashes...

'Have a chat and learn from him': Cheteshwar Pujara revels at opportunity to play along Smith for...

'Have a chat and learn from him': Cheteshwar Pujara revels at opportunity to play along Smith for...

IPL 2023: 'If we can string together all individual performances RCB will be unstoppable', says...

IPL 2023: 'If we can string together all individual performances RCB will be unstoppable', says...

Indian shuttlers Satwik-Chirag create history as first Indian duo to clinch Asian Badminton...

Indian shuttlers Satwik-Chirag create history as first Indian duo to clinch Asian Badminton...