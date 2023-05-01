'What a load of junk': Michael Clarke clams England's plans to shorten boundaries ahead of Ashes series

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke, has criticized England's reported plan to shorten the boundaries for all five Test matches in the upcoming Ashes series to cater to their new aggressive approach, known as "Bazball." The new style of cricket, named after their coach Brendon McCullum, has gained popularity among England fans for its up-tempo and free-flowing style of play, resulting in higher run rates and an emphasis on outright victories rather than draws.

Mazimising Bazz-Ball

England's team is allegedly exploring ways to maximize their new approach during the Ashes series against Australia, which is set to begin on June 16 at Edgbaston. The Times reported that they are considering bringing in the boundaries at the five Ashes venues to make the playing field smaller and generate more boundaries and sixes.

However, Clarke warns that this move could have consequences for England. He fails to see the benefits of such a decision, as Australian cricket grounds are twice the size of English grounds. Thus, Clarke believes that England could risk backfiring with this plan.

"What a load of junk," Clarke said on Sky Sports radio on Monday.

"That's why there are fewer sixes from Australian players. Bat at the MCG, and you've got 90-metre boundaries; bat in England, and you've got 60-metre boundaries.

'Who cares? Both teams have got to bat.'

Leading the charts in maximums

Since May last year, England has been the team to hit the most sixes with 86 in Test cricket. In contrast, Australia has only hit 32, which is significantly less than the number hit by India (58), New Zealand (56), Sri Lanka (56), Pakistan (38), and the West Indies (37).

Australia is well acquainted with the size of the boundaries at Headingley in Leeds, where Ben Stokes played an unforgettable innings to help England secure victory in the third Ashes Test in 2019. One of the boundaries at Headingley is around 66 metres in length, but this distance may be shorter during the upcoming third Test.

England has already provoked the ire of Australian cricket supporters in the last week. Stuart Broad, who tormented the Australians during the Ashes, stated that England's 4-0 defeat in the last series in Australia should not be counted.