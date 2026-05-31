'What A Fabulous Delivery!': Sachin Tendulkar Praises Krunal Pandya After Tactical Masterclass Against Jos Buttler In IPL 2026 Final | VIDEO

Krunal Pandya's dismissal of Jos Buttler in the IPL 2026 final drew praise from none other than batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who was impressed by the all-rounder's tactical brilliance during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's clash against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The crucial breakthrough came at a stage when Gujarat Titans were looking to build momentum in their chase. Buttler, one of the most dangerous white-ball batters in the world, appeared set to take the attack to the bowlers before Krunal produced a moment of skill and awareness to send him back to the pavilion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The left-arm spinner cleverly altered his pace and length after carefully observing Buttler's movement at the crease. As the England star attempted to advance down the pitch, Krunal held his nerve and delivered a ball that beat the batter's expectations, resulting in a dismissal that shifted momentum in RCB's favour.

The wicket quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the final, with fans and experts praising Krunal's presence of mind. Tendulkar was among those who took to social media to acknowledge the bowler's intelligence.

The former India captain's praise highlighted the planning behind the dismissal rather than merely the execution. By waiting until the final moment before releasing the ball, Krunal was able to read Buttler's intentions and adjust accordingly, a skill often associated with experienced spinners in pressure situations.

The wicket proved significant in the context of the match as Buttler's departure halted Gujarat's progress and gave RCB a much-needed boost. With the stakes at their highest in the tournament's biggest game, Krunal delivered when his team needed him most.