Virat Kohli's Aggressive Celebration After Shubman Gill's Wicket In IPL 2026 Final Goes Viral | VIDEO

Virat Kohli was pumped up as RCB drew first blood in their high octane IPL 2026 final clash against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Josh Hazlewood struck in his first over, dismissing GT captain Shubman Gill cheaply. Kohli was visibly pleasing, pumping his fists aggressively to celebrate the dismissal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gill departs early

Shubman Gill had a short stay in the crease in the IPL 2026 Final on Sunday. The Gujarat Titans captain struck a couple of boundaries to signal his great touch. However, that joy was short lived as Josh Hazlewood sent the opener packing.

Gill tried to hook a short delivery, only to find the top edge with Rajat Patidar completing a fine catch. The wicket sent the RCB fans into frenzy, with Virat Kohli also on cloud nine.

Virat's aggressive celebration viral

Soon after the wicket well, the RCB players celebrated in what was a huge blow to the Gujarat Titans. Kohli roared in delight and pumped his fists in delight. The celebration quickly went viral on social media.

Shubman's wicket is key for the defending champions. The Gujarat Titans captain struck a masterful century in the Qualifier 2 to guide his side into the final. Gill has scored 732 runs this season, only behind Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the Orange Cap list.