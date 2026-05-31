VIDEO: Virat Kohli Greets Ex-RCB Teammate AB De Villiers During IPL 2026 Final In Ahmedabad

RCB legends Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers had a mini reunion at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. On the eve of the IPL 2026 Final, Kohli and De Villiers shared a brief interaction, with the later on commentary duty for the game. Kohli meanwhile will be on action and will hope to add another title to his cabinet.

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In a viral video, Kohli can be seen doing his warm ups on the ground, while De Villiers was on commentary duty with Star Sports. Kohli walked up to his long time teammate and the duo shared a warm hug and shared a few laughs before the game even began.

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The former RCB star enjoys a special bond with the franchise and its supporters after representing the Bengaluru-based team for more than a decade. During his IPL career, De Villiers produced countless memorable performances and formed an iconic partnership with Virat Kohli, making him a fan favorite across generations.

With RCB aiming to defend the IPL title they won in 2025, the presence of De Villiers has added to the excitement surrounding the final. Many supporters view him as a symbol of the franchise's journey, having been part of several near-misses before finally witnessing RCB lift their maiden trophy last season.