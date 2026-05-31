AB de Villiers Arrives In Ahmedabad To Support Virat Kohli & RCB Side Ahead Of IPL 2026 Final Against Gujarat Titans | Video

IANS/X

Excitement among Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans received another boost on Sunday as former South African great AB de Villiers arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of the IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans.

De Villiers, one of the most beloved figures in RCB history, was spotted in Ahmedabad before the highly anticipated title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium. His arrival quickly became a talking point among fans, many of whom shared videos and pictures of the cricketing legend on social media.

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The former RCB star enjoys a special bond with the franchise and its supporters after representing the Bengaluru-based team for more than a decade. During his IPL career, De Villiers produced countless memorable performances and formed an iconic partnership with Virat Kohli, making him a fan favorite across generations.

With RCB aiming to defend the IPL title they won in 2025, the presence of De Villiers has added to the excitement surrounding the final. Many supporters view him as a symbol of the franchise's journey, having been part of several near-misses before finally witnessing RCB lift their maiden trophy last season.

His arrival has sparked speculation that he could be present in the stands cheering on his former team as they battle Gujarat Titans for the IPL 2026 crown. Fans will be hoping that the legendary South African's presence brings good fortune as RCB chase another historic triumph.