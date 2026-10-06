 ‘What A Brilliant Mind’: Ravi Shastri Pays Tribute To Jeffrey Archer, Recalls Signed Copy Received Days Before His Death
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‘What A Brilliant Mind’: Ravi Shastri Pays Tribute To Jeffrey Archer, Recalls Signed Copy Received Days Before His Death

Ravi Shastri paid an emotional tribute to acclaimed author Jeffrey Archer following his death, calling him a “brilliant mind” and “legendary” writer. Shastri revealed that he had received Archer’s latest book, Adam and Eve, signed just five days earlier. He praised the extraordinary pace and quality of Archer’s writing, while offering prayers for his soul.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, October 06, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
‘What A Brilliant Mind’: Ravi Shastri Pays Tribute To Jeffrey Archer, Recalls Signed Copy Received Days Before His Death
Shastri paid a rich tribute to the late Jeffrey Archer | Image Credits: X/RaviShastriOfc

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri paid an emotional tribute to acclaimed British author Jeffrey Archer following news of his death. Shastri remembered the celebrated writer as a “brilliant mind” and praised the extraordinary pace and quality of his writing.

Shastri's tribute was made more poignant by the fact that he had received Archer’s latest book, Adam and Eve, signed by the author only five days earlier.

“Just received his latest book, Adam and Eve, signed by him only five days ago. Today, he is no more,” Shastri wrote in a post on social media. The former India head coach expressed his disbelief while recalling his recent interaction with Archer through the signed copy. He described the author as “legendary” and offered prayers for his soul.

Shastri went on to highlight Archer’s remarkable ability to produce engaging work at an extraordinary pace. “The sheer pace and quality of his writing was extraordinary,” he wrote, underlining the qualities that made Archer one of the most widely read authors of his generation. Shastri ended his message with the words, “Rest in peace.

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Archer was known globally for his bestselling novels, gripping storytelling and intricate plots. His books attracted millions of readers and established him as one of the most recognisable names in contemporary fiction. His passing has prompted tributes from readers and admirers who remember the lasting impact of his work.

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