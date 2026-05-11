WFADS Asian Championship Cup 2026: India Hosts Historic Acrobatic Dance Sport Event |

New Delhi, May 8: In a defining moment for the evolution of dance sport in Asia, the World Federation of Acrobatic Dances and Dance Sports, in association with the National Federation of Acrobatics and Dance Sport India, hosted the WFADS Asian Championship Cup 2026 in India on May 8th, 2026 at Talkatora Stadium. This pioneering initiative marked the large-scale introduction of Acrobatic Rock & Roll and Acro Swing, blending high-performance sport with artistic expression in a dynamic and competitive format.

This groundbreaking event was graced by Chief Guest Minister Ashish Sood. Blessing the participants with their gracious presence were the Guests of Honour, Gaurav ji and Khushbu ji from the Manthan Gymnastics Academy. Present at the event were also Special Guests including Shri Bikramjeet Singh Cheema, VP BJP Punjab, HS Phoolka, Advocate and former Member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly and Manoj Sethi.

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The event was preceded by the Asia Training & India’s Nationals Selection Camp, held from May 4–7, 2026 at Manthan Gymnastics Academy. The camp featured internationally acclaimed world champions including Svetlana Gavrilova & Alexey Gavrilov, Olga Sbitneva & Ivan Yudin, Igor Vinkovic, and Alex Deli, offering Indian athletes a rare opportunity to train under global experts.

Witnessing participation from over 120 athletes representing various states across India, including Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, the event served as the official selection platform for Indian athletes. The second half of the day featured the Asian Championship, where top talent from across Asia competed on a prestigious continental stage.

The WFADS Asian Championship Cup 2026 witnessed thrilling performances and exceptional talent across categories, with athletes from across Asia delivering world-class routines in Acrobatic Rock & Roll and Acro Swing.

Winner Categories:

- Rock and Roll Formation Women: Zhastar — Kazakhstan

- Rock and Roll A Class Adults: Enthtur Chinguun & Shanina Ekaterina — Mongolia

- Rock and Roll B Class Adults:Yashanov Kirill & Dossaliyeva Ayana — Kazakhstan

- Acro Swing Adults: Samir Kumar & Priyanshi Mathur — India

The event also witnessed participation from nearly 100 international athletes representing Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Mongolia, Vietnam, China, and India.

This initiative also aligns with the formation of the National Trust of Acrobatic Dances and Sports Development and the upcoming National Federation of Acrobatics and Dance Sport India, both aimed at strengthening grassroots development and aligning India with global WFADS standards.

Further strengthening the significance of this initiative is the institutional framework being established alongside the event. The recently formed National Trust of Acrobatic Dances and Sports Development (India), incorporated in April 2026, is focused on grassroots outreach, structured training modules, and long-term athlete development across the country. In parallel, NFADI is in the process of formalisation as the official governing body aligned with global WFADS standards. Together, these bodies aim to create a sustainable pipeline from training to international competition, ensuring that Indian athletes are equipped to compete and excel on the world stage.

Jasmeet K. Shan, President, NFADI said: "The WFADS Asian Championship Cup 2026 is not just an event—it is the beginning of a movement that positions India at the forefront of a globally recognized dance sport. By introducing Acrobatic Rock & Roll and Acro Swing at scale, we are creating a dynamic ecosystem for athletes, performers, and youth across the country. This platform bridges sport and art, discipline and expression, while opening pathways for international recognition and Olympic ambition. India is ready to embrace this revolution."

Oumy Sene, VP Expansion, WFADS, added: "Asia is a key growth region for acrobatic dance sports, and India has the energy and talent to lead this expansion. This championship marks a strategic step in building a strong international presence."

Gurjit Singh Bajwa, General Secretary, NFADI said: "This initiative is about grassroots to global impact. We are building a structured pathway for Indian athletes to train, compete, and excel at the highest international standards."

Darsdidar Singh, Vice President & Trustee, NFADI added: "This is a proud step towards giving Indian talent a global stage and recognition in a rapidly growing sport."

Khushboo Singh, Chairperson of Manthan Gymnastics Academy said: "We are proud to host the Asia Training and India’s Nationals Selection Camp at Manthan Gymnastics Academy. Bringing world champions from Europe, East Asia, and Russia to train with our athletes is a significant step toward elevating acrobatic and dance sports in India. This initiative reflects our commitment to excellence, global exposure, and nurturing talent for international competitions."

As Acrobatic Rock & Roll and Acro Swing continue to evolve on the global stage, they are increasingly being positioned within broader international sporting frameworks, with long-term pathways that align with future Olympic possibilities. Notably, this emerging discipline brings together dancers, fitness experts, gymnasts, and aerobics professionals under one unified sport, offering a powerful global platform to showcase diverse skill sets within a competitive and artistic format.

With its powerful blend of athleticism, artistry, and international collaboration, the WFADS Asian Championship Cup 2026 is poised to redefine India’s position in the global dance sport arena. More than a championship, it represents the ignition of a nationwide movement—one that nurtures talent, builds structured pathways, and places India firmly on the world map of competitive dance sport. As the country steps into this dynamic new discipline, the event signals not just participation, but leadership, laying the foundation for sustained excellence, global recognition, and a bold march towards future Olympic aspirations.