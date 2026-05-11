Preity Zinta Spotted Wearing 'Pahadi Topi' In Stands For Punjab Kings' 1st Game In Dharamsala

Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta once again stole the show during her side's game against the Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala on Monday. The game at the HPCA Stadium was PBKS' first at the venue this season. For the occasion, Zinta, watching the game from the stands with her husband, opted a traditional 'Pahadi hat' with visuals from the game going viral on social media.

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