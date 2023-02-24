We've had this heartbreak before: Sehwag on Harmanpreet Kaur's run out

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's dismissal against Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which led to India's five-run defeat and exit from the tournament, brought back memories of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's run out against New Zealand in the 2019 ICC World Cup semifinal at Old Trafford in Manchester for former India cricketer Virender Sehwag.

Close yet so far

"Match winner at the crease and Run out in a semi-final. We have had this heartbreak before. Sad to see India out. Were running away with the game but Australia proved again why they are a very difficult side to beat. Well tried girls #INDWvAUSW," tweeted Virender Sehwag.

India's wait for a world title continued as they succumbed to a heartbreaking five-run loss to Australia in the semifinal of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday. Australia prevailed despite top knocks from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Turning point

Harmanpreet Kaur suffered a freak dismissal at a crucial juncture in the game. The India captain, who made it out into the middle despite suffering from illness, was playing beautifully to reach her half-century and put her side in contention to chase down Australia's 172/4.

But a bizarre moment sent Kaur back to the dugout when her bat jammed in the wicket as she ran it in, leaving her short of her ground as she was run out for 52.

Highlights

Coming to the match, Australia put up 172/4 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first. Beth Mooney scored a fine half-century, 54 off 37 balls. Skipper Meg Lanning (49*) and Ashleigh Gardner (31*) played fine knocks to support Mooney.

Shikha Pandey was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking 2/32 in four overs. Radha Yadav and Deepti Sharma took a wicket each.

Chasing 173, India was reduced to 28/3. A 69-run stand between Jemimah Rodrigues (43) and Harmanpreet helped swing momentum in favour of India. Harmanpreet scored a fine fifty. However, Australia held their nerves to deny India a place in the final.

Gardner and Darcie Brown picked up two wickets for Aussies. Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt took a wicket each. Gardner clinched 'Player of the Match' award for her all-round show.

Brief score: India 167/8 (Harmanpreet Kaur 52, Jemimah Rodrigues 43, Darcie Brown 2/18) lost to Australia 172/4 (Beth Mooney 54, Meg Lanning 49*; Shikha Pandey 2-32) by 5 runs.

