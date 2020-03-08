Women's WT20: Why Sania Mirza thinks Mitchell Starc would be branded 'joru ka ghulaam' if he was from subcontinent

On Sunday, Grand Slam champion and tennis star Sania Mirza weighed in on the upcoming Women’s T20 final between India and Australia and had a special word of praise for Mitchell Starc.

Earlier, Australia's Mitchell Starc said he was looking forward to supporting wife Alyssa Healy as the pacer is set to leave South Africa early to watch the Women's T20 World Cup final in Melbourne.

"They were extremely supportive ... so I'm very appreciative for that and very grateful that I can go back and support Alyssa, much like she was around for our 2015 World Cup win," Cricket.com.au quoted Starc as saying.

"That was very special for all the boys to have their families involved so it's a fantastic opportunity to repay that," he added.

Jokingly, Sania Mirza who is married to Shoaib Malik joked: “Sure thing !! God forbid it would be a guy from the subcontinent, the guy would be called a ‘joru ka ghulaam’ in one second. Good on you Mitchell. Couple goals for sure!! #beentheredonethat “