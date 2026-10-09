West Indies Shock India In Ranchi After Shai Hope-Sherfane Rutherford Chase Down Record 250 In IND Vs WI 2nd T20I

West Indies captain Shai Hope smashed an unbeaten 102 as the hosts defeated India by six wickets in the second T20 International on Friday. Chasing a massive target of 250, the West Indies reached 252/4 in just 18.3 overs. The victory helped them level the five-match series at 1-1.

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Hope, Rutherford Script Record Chase

Hope led the charge with a blistering 45-ball century, smashing nine sixes and six fours. He found an explosive partner in Sherfane Rutherford, who hammered 84 off just 37 deliveries. Their attacking partnership powered the West Indies to a remarkable victory, completing the chase with nine balls to spare. The victory levelled the series at 1-1, setting up an exciting contest in the remaining three matches.

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Samson Powers India's Big Total

Earlier, India piled up 249/5 after being asked to bat first. Sanju Samson led the charge with a stunning 82 off 41 balls, while Ishan Kishan smashed 43 off 22 deliveries. Captain Shreyas Iyer added 40 off 18 balls, and Tilak Varma struck a quickfire 44 off just 18 deliveries.

India's aggressive batting helped them post a formidable total, but their bowlers struggled to defend it against the West Indies' relentless assault. Roston Chase was the standout bowler for the hosts, returning impressive figures of 3/24 in four overs.