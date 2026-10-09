India Still Have No Answers To Shai Hope As West Indies Captain Hits Third Century Of The IND Vs WI Series In Record Chase

Shai Hope continues to torment India, producing another sensational performance to lead the West Indies to a record chase of 249. The West Indies captain smashed 102 off just 45 balls, delivering a stunning statement against the Indian bowling attack. After back-to-back hundreds in the ODI series, Hope has now registered his third century of the series.

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Hope was at his destructive best, combining clean hitting with superb timing to dismantle the Indian bowling attack. His 45-ball century kept the West Indies firmly in the hunt as they chased down a daunting target. Despite losing two wickets in the first over, Hope held his end, allowing Rovman Powell and then Sherfane Rutherford to cash in on the Indian bowling.

After Rutherford was dismissed, Shai changed gears. He attacked with fearlessness and saw the team over the line with 9 balls to spare. His 45-ball century is the second fastest by a West Indian batter.

The century followed consecutive hundreds in the ODI series, underlining Hope's remarkable consistency throughout the contest. He then carried his form into T20Is with successive half-centuries before producing another match-defining knock. His latest effort further strengthened his reputation as one of the most dangerous batters in the West Indies lineup.

He scored 104 off 94 balls in the second ODI and followed it with an unbeaten 162 off 143 balls in the third ODI, helping West Indies chase 352 to secure a five-wicket win. In the first T20I he scored a half-century, but India chased down the score with ease. Hope now hit back in Ranchi, taking his team over the finish line.