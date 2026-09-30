West Indies Pacer Jayden Seales Mimics Rohit Sharma's Century Celebration After Dismissing Him For 101; Watch VIDEO | X

Guwahati, September 30: Former Team India captain and star opener Rohit Sharma smashed another hundred in the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati on Wednesday. Chasing a mammoth target of 405, Rohit Sharma slammed hundred along with captain Shubman Gill. The Indian openers provided a strong start to the massive run chase.

Watch: Jayden Seales Revenge Celebration

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales got rid of Rohit Sharma after he scored hundred and he mocked the Indian opener by mimicking the century celebration done by Sharma.

Watch: Rohit Sharma's Century Celebration

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rohit Sharma smashed his 35th ODI hundred by taking a single and was seen jokingly limping while taking the single. His running may be a dig at the critics who claim that Rohit is unfit for ODIs.

Watch: Jayden Seales Mocks Rohit Sharma

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, Jayden hit a delivery on Rohit's pads and made a long appeal. The umpire thought long and hard while making Seales wait for the decision and then raised his finger. West Indies managed to get a wicket after a partnership of 255 between Rohit and Shubman.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Seales jumped into celebration after claiming the wicket of the former Indian captain. He then mimicked Rohit Sharma's century celebration of jogging while limping as Rohit reveiwed the decision.

The replay made it clear that Rohit Sharma was LBW as the UltraEdge showed that no bat was involved and the ball-tracking made it clear that the ball hit him in front of stumps.

With the hundred, Rohit Sharma became the oldest batsman in India to smash a century in ODIs. However, Rohit Sharma put the Indian team in a dominating position as India need 96 runs off 116 balls at the time of publication. Captain Shubman Gill is leading the chase from the front after scoring 173* runs off 100 balls.