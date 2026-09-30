West Indies Level Rare ODI Record Against India As John Campbell, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo Slam Centuries

West Indies Level Rare ODI Record Against India As Campbell, Hope, Jangoo Slam Centuries | X

Guwahati, September 30: West Indies displayed a stunning batting performance against India in the second ODI in Guwahati on Wednesday as John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo scored centuries. It is only the second time that three batters have scored hundreds in an ODI innings against India.

Campbell set the tone with an aggressive century before captain Shai Hope joined him in reaching three figures. Jangoo then completed the rare feat as he brought up his hundred off 71 balls. At the time of his century, Jangoo had struck 12 fours and two sixes and West Indies moved past 330 runs in the 41st over.

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Campbell scored 101 runs off 68 balls with 9 fours and 5 sixes. Shai Hope smashed 104 runs off 94 balls with 8 fours and 3 sixes. Indian bowling attack looked below par as the West Indian batsmen dominated the innings.

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West Indies levelled a rare feat with the three centuries in the same innings alongside South Africa. South Africa achieved the same feat against India in the fifth ODI of their 2015 series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Quinton de Kock scored 109, Faf du Plesis made 133 and AB de Villiers smashed 119 as South Africa posted 438/4.

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South Arfrica went on to beat India by 214 runs in that match and won the 5-match ODI series 3-2. Their three centuries also made that Wankhede game only the second ODI at the time in which three batsmen from the same team scored hundreds in an innings.

West Indies have now levelled that record against India with Campbell, Hope and Jangoo becoming only the second trio to score three centuries in an ODI innings against the Indian team.

In the first ODI in Thiruvananthapuram, Justin Greaves scored his maiden ODI century as he scored 101, although India won the match by eight wickets.

The centuries have given the visitors a strong platform as they look to level the three-match ODI series after losing the opening game.