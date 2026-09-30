IND Vs WI 2nd ODI: Shai Hope & Amir Jangoo Punish India In Guwahati With Stunning Centuries

West Indies batters made most of the batting conditions on offer in Guwahati with a fine performance in the IND vs WI 2nd ODI. WI captain Shai Hope scored a fine century and was well supported by Amir Jangoo, who also reached the three-figure mark. The duo put on 182-run partnership for the third wicket, taking the visitors past the 300-run mark.

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Shai Hope promoted himself to No.3 in the batting order and came in early after the dismissal of Keacy Carty. The West Indian captain anchored the innings as John Campbell went aggressive on the other end. The two stitched a 110-run partnership, dominated by Campbell, who also struck a century.

After Campbell's dismissal, Amir Jangoo joined him in the middle. Hope received a reprieve twice and made the most of it, reaching his half-century. The left-right pair kept the scoreboard ticking, regularly finding boundaries.

Hope continued his good record against India and reached his hundred in 90 deliveries. It was his 4th against India and the 20th of his career, taking him past Brian Lara.

Jangoo shifted gears after reaching his half-century. He was batting on 59 off 54 at one point, before racing to his century in just 70 balls.