West Indies Head Coach Daren Sammy REACTS Angrily As Jasprit Bumrah Dismisses In-Form Shimron Hetmyer | X

Kolkata, March 1: West Indies Head Coach Daren Sammy showed visible frustration after Shimron Hetmyer was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in the crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against India. West Indies is facing India in a crucial and high-pressure Super 8 clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Daren Sammy's reaction was caught on camera as he was visibly angry after their in-form batsman Shimron Hetmyer got out on a delivery of Indian exceptional pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Hetmyer hit an inside edge on a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah and the ball went straight into the gloves of Sanju Samson who was performing his wicket-keeping duties in the match. The umpire gave out straight away.

However, Hetmyer was not satisfied with the decision, so he decided to take a review and the decision went upstairs to the third umpire. The replay showed that there was a clear edge and Hetmyer was out. Jasprit Bumrah and other Indian players jumped in excitement, while Hetmyer and other West Indies players were shocked.

Hetmyer was expected to anchor the innings and help West Indies to post a winning target against India. Winning the game is important for both the teams to move ahead in the tournament.

As Jasprit Bumrah gave the breakthrough, the cameras captured Daren Sammy's reaction from the dugout as the big wicket fell and the momentum shifted in India's favour. Hetmyer scored 27 from only 12 balls with 1 four and 2 sixes, before getting out.

West Indies posted a target of 196 runs against India and India must chase the target to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. India has never chased a target of more than 176 runs in T20 World Cup history. However, India must defeat history to repeat history.