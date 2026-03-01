West Indies Batters Slam Arshdeep Singh For 24 Runs In An Over; Netizens Say 'Concentrate On Bowling Instead Of Reels'

West Indies Batters Slam Arshdeep Singh For 24 Runs In An Over; Netizens Advice Him To 'Concentrate On Bowling And Not On Reels' | X

Kolkata, March 1: In a display of hard-hitting batting, West Indies batters smashed Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh for 24 runs in his single over during the high-pressure India vs West Indies Super 8 clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. The internet users slammed the Indian pacer and advised him to concentrate more on his bowling and less on reels.

Arshdeep Singh came in to bowl the 16th over of the match which proved to be expensive and went for 24 runs. West Indies batters Jason holder and Rovman Powell were on the crease and minted the over with 2 sixes, one four and a four on a wide ball.

The internet users slammed Arshdeep Singh for the expensive over and also came up with hilarious memes to troll the bowler.

An internet user said, "Arshdeep Singh proving loyalty to Dinda Academy in most important match." Another user said, "Arshdeep is highly overrated bowler; why was he so nervous to bowl when Bumrah had given a great platform to bowl with confidence; India definitely misses a quality bowler like and. Shami is good."

A user also said, "Arshdeep Singh paaji.. concentrate on bowling instead of reels."

A user also shared a list of Indian bowlers giving most runs in an over. "Most Runs Conceded in an Over by Indian in T20WC:

26 - Shivam Dube vs ZIM, 2026

25 - Yuvraj Singh vs NZ, 2007

24 - Axar Patel vs SA, 2024

24 - Arshdeep Singh vs WI (Today)

22 - R Ashwin vs AUS, 2016."

Batting first, West Indies posted a competitive target of 195/4 in their 20 overs and India will have to chase the target to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.