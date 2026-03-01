IND Vs WI Toss Update: India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Wins, Decides To Bowl First In Must-Win Clash

Suryakumar Yadav | X

Kolkata, March 1: Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in the do-or-die contest in the final game of the Super 8 stage in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav is going with the same playing XI as the last game against Zimbabwe. West Indies comes up with only one change as Akeal Hosein in place of Brandon King.

India and West Indies are playing a very important match in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It is like a knockout game. The team that wins will go to the semi-finals. The team that loses will be out of the tournament.

Both teams have won one match each in the Super 8 round. India stayed in the race after beating Zimbabwe by 72 runs. However, India's net run rate (-0.100) is lower than West Indies' (+1.791). If rain stops the match and there is no result, both teams will have three points but West Indies will move ahead because they have a better net run rate.

The weather is expected to be clear, so fans can hope for a full match. With a semi-final place at stake, this game is very important for both teams.

West Indies And India Squads For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

India Squad: Ishan Kishan (W), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (W/Captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson