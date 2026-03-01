 IND Vs WI Toss Update: India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Wins, Decides To Bowl First In Must-Win Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs WI Toss Update: India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Wins, Decides To Bowl First In Must-Win Clash

IND Vs WI Toss Update: India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Wins, Decides To Bowl First In Must-Win Clash

India and West Indies are playing a very important match in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It is like a knockout game. The team that wins will go to the semi-finals. The team that loses will be out of the tournament.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
Suryakumar Yadav | X

Kolkata, March 1: Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in the do-or-die contest in the final game of the Super 8 stage in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav is going with the same playing XI as the last game against Zimbabwe. West Indies comes up with only one change as Akeal Hosein in place of Brandon King.

India and West Indies are playing a very important match in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It is like a knockout game. The team that wins will go to the semi-finals. The team that loses will be out of the tournament.

Both teams have won one match each in the Super 8 round. India stayed in the race after beating Zimbabwe by 72 runs. However, India's net run rate (-0.100) is lower than West Indies' (+1.791). If rain stops the match and there is no result, both teams will have three points but West Indies will move ahead because they have a better net run rate.

The weather is expected to be clear, so fans can hope for a full match. With a semi-final place at stake, this game is very important for both teams.

FPJ Shorts
ICAI CA Final January 2026 Declared: Check Pass Percentage Here
ICAI CA Final January 2026 Declared: Check Pass Percentage Here
Nora Fatehi Urges Unity Amid Middle East Crisis, Says She Feels 'Terrible' Over Innocent Lives Lost: 'Visuals Have Shaken Me...'
Nora Fatehi Urges Unity Amid Middle East Crisis, Says She Feels 'Terrible' Over Innocent Lives Lost: 'Visuals Have Shaken Me...'
ICAI CA Final Jan 2026 Results OUT: Meet The All India Rank Holders
ICAI CA Final Jan 2026 Results OUT: Meet The All India Rank Holders
86th Maharashtra Motor Transport Anniversary: 'Accident-Free Travel Is Sole Mission Of Transport Department,' Says Minister Pratap Sarnaik | VIDEO
86th Maharashtra Motor Transport Anniversary: 'Accident-Free Travel Is Sole Mission Of Transport Department,' Says Minister Pratap Sarnaik | VIDEO
Read Also
VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Seek Blessings At Kalighat Temple Ahead Of IND VS WI T20...
article-image

West Indies And India Squads For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

India Squad: Ishan Kishan (W), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (W/Captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson

Follow us on