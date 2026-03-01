VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Seek Blessings At Kalighat Temple Ahead Of IND VS WI T20 WC26 Clash

Indian cricket stars are gearing up for a crucial 'quarter-final' clash against the West Indies in Kolkata. A victory for either team guarantees a spot in the semis for the T20 WC26. Ahead of the game, several Indian stars were spotted visiting the Kalighat Temple in Kolkata.
In a now viral video, Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel, captain Suryakumar Yadav and wife Devisha were all seen seeking blessings at the iconic temple.
Earlier, India head coach Gautam Gambhir has sought divine blessing at the iconic Kalighat Temple in Kolkata on Saturday. Gambhir's visit comes a day before India face off against West Indies in a crucial T20 WC26 match at the Eden Gardens. The IND vs WI game is a must win clash for the Men in Blue, with the winner making the semis of the tournament.
West Indies' defeat to South Africa and India's emphatic win over Zimbabwe have turned this Group 1 Super Eights clash into a do-or-die contest, making it a high-stakes battle at the Eden Gardens. The winner will get a place in the second semifinal against England on March 5 in Mumbai.