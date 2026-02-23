West Indies Demolish Zimbabwe By Record 107 Runs In ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Clash At Mumbai's Wankhede | X

Mumbai, February 23: The West Indies cricket team displayed amazing cricket on Monday as they demolished unbeaten Zimbabwe by a record 108 runs margin at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. West Indies handed over Zimbabwe the biggest defeat in terms of margin of the tournament in their crucial Super 8 clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by 107 runs which is the highest so far in the tournament. Batting first, West Indies set the highest target of 255 runs against Zimbabwe which seem impossible to chase.

Shimron Hetmyer scored a blistering 84 runs off just 34 balls with 7 fours and 7 sixes at a strike-rate of 250. The target was made possible with the contributions of Powell - 59 (35), Rutherford - 31 (13), Shepherd - 21 (10).

Zimbabwe lost early wickets in the Powerplay and were 20/3 in their initial stage. Zimbabwe was never in the game against the disciplined bowling line-up of West Indies.

Highest Margin Victory In ICC T20 World Cup 2026

West Indies - 107-run win vs Zimbabwe, Feb 23 - Mumbai (Wankhede)

Sri Lanka - 105-run win vs Oman, Feb 12, 2026 – Pallekele

Pakistan - 102-run win vs Namibia, Feb 18, 2026 – Colombo (SSC)

Ireland - 96-run win vs Oman, Feb 14, 2026 – Colombo (SSC)

India - 93-run win vs Namibia, Feb 12, 2026 – Delhi

USA - 93-run win vs Netherlands, Feb 13, 2026 – Chennai