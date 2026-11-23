Wellington's Lifeless Pitch Frustrates Indian Bowlers As Wickets Prove Hard To Come By | X

Mumbai: A green pitch that promised a fierce contest between bat and ball eventually turned into a graveyard for bowlers as India were left frustrated by New Zealand's stubborn resistance in the drawn first Test at the Basin Reserve on Monday.

India piled up 720 for nine declared and secured a commanding 352-run first-innings lead, yet could not dismiss the hosts a second time. New Zealand finished on 239 for five, with Daryl Mitchell unbeaten on 49 and Glenn Phillips on 26, leaving India wondering how such overwhelming dominance had failed to produce victory.

Pitch Transformation Frustrates Indian Bowlers

The pitch was central to that frustration.

On the opening morning, the surface offered seam movement and bounce, allowing India's pacers to reduce New Zealand to 70 for five. However, the assistance disappeared rapidly. Henry Nicholls, who remained unbeaten on 175, and Phillips, who scored 118, rescued the hosts and provided an early warning of what lay ahead.

Vikrant Gupta absolutely unloaded on India's "time-pass" approach on the final day of the Wellington Test 😱Two sessions wasted, Washington Sundar bowling 55 overs from one end, Bumrah just 11 overs on Day 5… and then the "dead pitch" excuse.The same pitch where India scored 720.That was Colombo. This is Wellington.No more hiding behind the pitch when the intent itself looks missing.Do you agree with Vikrant? — Sagar_H 🏏 (@SagarH62) November 23, 2026

By the time India began their second bowling effort, the wicket had become increasingly slow, flat and unresponsive. Neither the fast bowlers nor Washington Sundar could extract sustained movement or unpredictable bounce.

Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj repeatedly searched for breakthroughs, but New Zealand's batters found survival considerably easier than the conditions on the opening morning had suggested.

New Zealand Batters Deny India Victory

India began the final day needing eight wickets. Sundar removed Devon Conway for 65, Krishna dismissed Rachin Ravindra for 37 and Kamboj accounted for Tom Blundell. Those successes briefly revived hopes of victory before Mitchell and Phillips shut the door with an unbeaten 63-run partnership.

Their resistance was remarkable for its patience. Mitchell faced 186 deliveries, while Phillips occupied the crease for 126 balls. Neither attempted to dominate the bowling. Instead, they trusted the surface and concentrated on consuming time.

Missed Chances And Field Placements Questioned

India also squandered opportunities. Akash Deep failed to complete a run-out when Mitchell was stranded outside his crease. Questions arose over attacking field placements, particularly the absence of close catchers during crucial passages.

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris criticised the surface for failing to provide a fair contest between bat and ball. Former captain Jeremy Coney also described it as unusually flat for Wellington.

Gill Explains Challenges Faced By Bowlers

Captain Shubman Gill acknowledged that the wicket became progressively slower and offered virtually nothing to the bowlers. He also raised concerns about the ball losing hardness early, further reducing the effectiveness of India's pace attack.

The decision to accept a draw with around 15 overs remaining invited criticism, although Gill pointed to the workload of his fast bowlers and the approaching second Test in Christchurch.

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The absence of a specialist second spinner also invited scrutiny as the match progressed, particularly when the pitch offered little encouragement to the seamers.

Draw Hurts India's Championship Prospects

For India, the disappointment extended beyond the result. The draw yielded only four World Test Championship points instead of 12, damaging their qualification prospects.

Ultimately, Wellington exposed a familiar Test cricket dilemma. Runs alone cannot guarantee victory. Without a surface offering some assistance, or bowlers capable of creating breakthroughs through sheer ingenuity, even a lead of 352 can prove insufficient.

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