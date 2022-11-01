'We'll try to create an upset': Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan on facing strong Team India in T20 World Cup tie

Shakib al Hasan | Photo Credit: Twitter

Adelaide: Bangladesh are facing an uphill task facing a strong and settled India on Wednesday in the T20 World Cup.

On normal days, Bangladesh would not have had a big chance to put it across India but the weather pattern in Australia has offered the relatively smaller teams to compete at a level playing ground with their big brothers.

Pressure on India

Shakib Al Hasan is also banking on those factors to create an upset at the Adelaide Oval. “India are the favourite. They are here to win the World Cup. If we beat them then it will be upset and we will try to create an upset. We are not the favourites going into the match,” he said in the pre-match press conference.

There have been changes of venue, as you would often associate with the multi-nation events, and it has been made it tougher because of the rough weather in Australia.

Shakib acknowledged the fact. “It is a little difficult as we played our first game in Hobart, especially for teams coming in from the subcontinent. It will be a good contest and I think our team will enjoy it. As professionals, we will have to deal with all these factors.”

Many match-winners

Shakib said they will be wary of this strong India side, brimming with many match-winners. “Surya Kumar Yadav is playing really well. He is one of the best batters. I saw Arshdeep for the first time In IPL and he is bowling really well right now. We have not done a team meeting but we will do that. We will make our plans. Some will work and some won't work and that's how the game is,” said the Bangladesh captain.