'We'll Never Come Here Again': Aghanistan Not Happy With Ill-Equipped Noida Stadium As Rain Washes Out Day 1 vs NZ

The Afghanistan cricket team and coaching staff is reportedly not happy with the condition of the Greater Noida stadium which is hosting the only Test against New Zealand.

The players are complaining about the lack of "basic facilities and mismanagement at the venue" ahead of the Test match.

Notably, Afghanistan play their home games in India due to the war-torn situation back home in their own country.

“There are no facilities. We will never come here again. Our preference will be Lucknow. There are no basic facilities. There is complete mismanagement at the venue. Even the players are not happy with good, training facilities and everything," an Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) official told Sports Tak.

The team wasn't able to prepare well for the match due to incessant rain in Delhi-NCR. The first day's play was washed out before wet outfield had delayed the toss, which will take place tomorrow if the rain relents in the city.

Rain also made it impossible for New Zealand to hold their two-day practice session at the venue. The players couldn't even come out for their fielding drills on the damp and soggy outfield.

The drainage at the Noida stadium is quite poor which is one of the reasons why the BCCI had banned the venue back in 2017.

This is the third time Afghanistan are hosting a Test match in India. They hosted Ireland and West Indies in 2019 in Dehradun and Lucknow, respectively.