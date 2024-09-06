Vikram Rathour Joins New Zealand Team As Batting Coach For Noida Test, Rangana Herath Appointed Spin-Bowling Coach

Image: X

Former India batting coach Vikram Rathore and Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath have been added to New Zealand‘s coaching staff for series in Asia. Rathour has been appointed as the batting coach for their upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan. The match is set to take place at the Greater Noida Sports Complex, starting Monday. Herath has been appointed as spin-bowling coach for the three upcoming Tests in Asia

Rathour played six Tests for India in the late 90s before becoming a selector of the national side in 2012 and most recently led the formidable Indian batting unit under head coach Rahul Dravid. Herath, who replaces former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, will work with the Blackcaps for the one-off Test and two subsequent matches in Sri Lanka.

Herath’s presence in the coaching staff is expected to be beneficial for New Zealand’s left-arm orthodox spinners Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner, and Rachin Ravindra. All three spinner will not only look to grab knowledge of the subcontinent conditions from Sri Lankan great but also perform well with the ball.

Blackcaps coach Gary Stead said Herath and Rathore would not only bring new knowledge to the group but also insights into the local conditions. He said, “We’re really excited to introduce Rangana and Vikram into our Test group.Both men are held in high regard in the world of cricket and I know our players are really looking forward to the opportunity to learn from them.

He added, “For our three left-arm orthodox spinners in particular, Ajaz, Mitch and Rachin, having the chance to work with Rangana across three Tests on the sub-continent will be hugely beneficial. Rangana has taken over 100 Test wickets in Galle which is the venue of our two Tests against Sri Lanka and so his knowledge of that venue will be priceless.”