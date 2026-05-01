'Welcome, Captain!': MS Dhoni Super Fan Gifts Yellow Rose To Suryakumar Yadav Ahead Of CSK VS MI Clash | VIDEO

MS Dhoni's superfan gifted a yellow rose to MI star Suryakumar Yadav in Chennai | Instagram/cricsuperfan

MS Dhoni's superfan gave India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav a heartwarming welcome on his arrival in Chennai. As SKY made his way towards the team bus, the fan yelled 'Welcome Captain' and offered him a yellow rose. Surya despite the rivalry between MI and CSK, gladly accepted it and thanked him in a video that has since gone viral.

India captain Suryakumar gets flowers

As Yadav, popularly known by his moniker 'SKY', walked toward the team bus, the fan caught his attention by shouting, "Welcome Captain!" The supporter then extended a yellow rose—the signature colour of the local IPL franchise, CSK—toward the Mumbai Indians (MI) star.

Despite the storied "El Clásico" rivalry between MI and CSK in the Indian Premier League, Yadav did not hesitate. He stopped, smiled warmly, and accepted the flower before thanking the fan.

The video has since gone viral, with fans praising the mutual respect displayed between the national captain and the Chennai faithful. It Surya's first visit to Chennai since lifting the T20 World Cup title earlier this year.

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MI look for revenge, SKY searching for runs

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings both once titans are now trailing behind in the race for playoffs. In their earlier encounter in Mumbai, CSK, backed by Sanju Samson's century handed an embarassing 103-run defeat to their eternal rivals.

SKY's form has also compounded matters for the visitors. India's T20I captain has yet to hit the ground running in IPL 2026. While he was the MVP last year, Yadav has only scored 162 runs in 8 innings, averaging a mere 20. His strike rate is 140, far below the current standards in IPL.