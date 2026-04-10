Suryakumar Yadav Picks Up Cameraman After He Slips During Unveiling Ceremony Of Ravi Shastri Stand At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai; Video

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Mumbai Indians star batter Suryakumar Yadav won hearts off the field after helping a cameraman who accidentally fell while taking pictures of him at Wankhede Stadium during a special ceremony hosted by the Mumbai Cricket Association.

The incident took place on Thursday as Suryakumar attended the unveiling of the newly named Ravi Shastri Stand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, a tribute to the former India head coach’s significant contribution to Indian cricket. The event celebrated the deep connection between Mumbai and its cricketing legends.

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As the cameraman stumbled while trying to capture Suryakumar’s photographs, the India T20I captain immediately stepped forward to assist him, ensuring he was safe before the proceedings continued. The gesture was widely appreciated, reflecting Suryakumar’s humility and grounded personality despite his stature in international cricket.

The ceremony, organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several prominent figures from the cricketing fraternity. In addition to the Ravi Shastri Stand, the MCA also announced the naming of stadium gates after Mumbai cricket legends Diana Edulji, Eknath Solkar, and Dilip Sardesai, honouring their lasting impact on both Mumbai and Indian cricket.

While the day was meant to honour legends, Suryakumar Yadav’s simple act of kindness became one of its most talked-about moments, reminding fans that sportsmanship extends well beyond the boundary line.