'Welcome back': Luke Shaw trolls Romelu Lukaku after Inter Milan crash out of UEFA Champions League

Manchester United star Luke Shaw trolled former teammate and Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku after Barcelona beat Inter Milan 2-1 to send the Italians crashing out of the competition.
Inter Milan's defeat they finished third in the group behind Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund and thus will now play in the round of 32 of the Europa League. But soon after the defeat, Luke Shaw took to Twitter to troll his former teammate for joining them in the Europa League.
According to Fox Sports, the Belgian striker had left the Manchester-based Premier League giants in the summer for Antonio Conte’s Inter in a deal believed to be worth around €65 million. He has been an instant hit at the Serie A club, scoring 12 goals in his first 20 appearances for the club across all competitions.
Inter Milan faced a 2-1 defeat against Barcelona on Wednesday in the Champions League. Carles Perez scored the opening goal of the match but Romelu Lukaku scored an equalizer. Ansu Fati then netted a goal in the 86th minute to hand Barcelona a victory. The club has been eliminated from the tournament.
(Inputs from Agencies)
