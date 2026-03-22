'We Will Take Action': PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Warns Shanaka, Muzarabani For Ditching PSL For IPL 2026 Deals

Mohsin Naqvi | Credits: X

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has warned off legal action against players withdrawing from the PSL to play in the IPL 2026. This season, Blessing Muzarabani and Dasun Shanaka both withdrew after offers from KKR and RR respectively. Last year, Corbin Bosch was snatched by MI, which led the South African being handed a one year ban in the league.

"We will take action against those players according to the rules. There was a case last year, too, and the same thing will happen this time. Clashing with the IPL is not an issue because if players are going there, we're getting excellent players coming here as well. We could not afford to postpone the PSL because we have no other window all year," Naqvi said as per ESPNcricinfo.

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Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka became the latest to do so, pulling out of the Lahore Qalandars squad to join the Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for the injured Sam Curran. Shanaka previously featured in the 2023 season of the IPL for the Gujarat Titans, where he played three matches. In three innings, he scored 26 runs.

Shanaka becomes the second player in recent days to leave a PSL side for an IPL franchise after Blessing Muzarabani pulled out of his deal with Islamabad United after Kolkata Knight Riders reached out to him to be a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman, who was released on instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India earlier.

Bosch was a diamond pick for Peshawar Zalmi last time, but he made a late switch to play for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. The PSL has also seen several other withdrawals, including Gudakesh Motie, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ottneil Baartman, and Spencer Johnson, though most have attributed their exits to personal reasons.

The PSL is set to start on March 26, two days before the IPL kicks off across the border.