Dasun Shanaka Dumps PSL For IPL 2026 Move, Sri Lanka Captain Joins Rajasthan Royals As Sam Curran Replacement

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka opts out of PSL for IPL deal | Pic: ICC

The spite of injuries in IPL 2026 has led to many withdrawals in the PSL 2026. After the likes of Blessing Muzarabani, Sri Lanka T20I captain Dasun Shanaka becomes the latest to pull out of the tournament. Shanaka's move comes amid interest in his services, with a move to Rajasthan Royals as Sam Curran's replacement mooted.

Shanaka had registered for the IPL 2026 auction but went unsold even as several of his teammates were picked. He then signed up for the PSL Auction in February, where he was picked by the Lahore Qalandars for PKR 75 lakh.

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Shanaka becomes the latest in line to snub the PSL in favour of an IPL deal. The Sri Lankan T20I captain will team up with Kumar Sangakkara who is head coach of the Rajasthan Royals. Shanaka replaces Sam Curran, who was ruled out with a groin injury. A top Royals official confirmed the same to Cricbuzz.

Alongside Shanaka, Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani withdrew from the tournament to sign for Kolkata Knight Riders. Ottneil Baartman and Gudakesh Motie have also withdrawn, and are heavily linked with moves to IPL franchises.

Read Also PCB Set To Take Legal Action Against Blessing Muzarabani For Ditching PSL For IPL

Shanaka's move will see him atleast triple is earnings. The Sri Lankan will earn his base price of INR 75 lakh, set during the IPL 2026 auction. He will compete with Donovan Ferreira for a spot in the XI. Shanaka did not have the best of T20 World Cups, but ended it with a staggering 74 to knock out Pakistan from the semi-final race.