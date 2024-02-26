‘We Want Hanuma Vihari To Continue As Our Captain’: Andhra Players Send Signed Letter To ACA After Controversy

Hanuma Vihari has received backing from players. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian Test cricketer Hanuma Vihari has took to his official handle on X and unveiled a letter signed by all the players amid his allegations against the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) for forcing him to resign as captain. The letter put out on the social media platform showed it being written to ACA and signed by all the players, wanting Vihari to lead the side.

On Monday (February 26th) itself, the right-handed batter took to X and revealed he was forced to resign as captain as he shouted at the team's '17th player' who is Prudhvi Raj KN, who also happens to be a politican's son. The 30-year-old asserted that he never said anything special and the action by the association led him to decide to never play for Andhra again.

The whole team knows! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/l5dFkmjGN9 — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) February 26, 2024

Prudhvi Raj KN hit back by accusing the Andhra captain of playing sympathy games.

Meanwhile, in the letter unveiled by Vihari, it said that foul language has often motivated them to do well and it's been done since a long time.

"This is about the ongoing issue about Hanuma Vihari. A complanit has been issued by a fellow teammate in the Ranji Squad that Vihari has used foul language and has approached him aggressively, but the truth is he had not approached him aggressively and this sort of language has been a very common thing in our team atmosphere and it is always getting the best out of the team and it has been used since long ages in team dressing room."

"He always bought the best out of us" - Andhra Pradesh cricket team

The correspondence further said that Vihari's leadership has brought them enormous success and feels it's in the team's best interests if he continues.

"Unfortunately, one of the team members took it personally. We all the team players including the support staff have been witness to it and we want Vihari to continue as captain. Since we have no issues with him and he always bought the best out of us as you can see the team has done very well and united in his leadership and also qualified more than 7 times under his leadership. Sir, this Ranji season means a lot to us as players and we have prepared so well and started the tournament with a win against Bengal. As Andhra Ranji team players, we want Vihari to lead our side."

Andhra lost to Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-finals of Ranji Trophy 2024 by 4 runs.