'We May Lose Our Home': Imad Wasim's Ex-Wife Sannia Ashfaq Claims She And Her Kids Are Being Forced To Relocate To Manchester

Imad Wasim's Ex-Wife Sannia Ashfaq Claims She And Her Kids Are Being Forced To Relocate To Manchester | X

Islamabad, March 12: Imad Wasim's ex-wife Sannia Ashfaq has once again levelled serious allegations against the Pakistani cricketer. She has publicly spoken about the difficulties she and her children are facing after their separation. In a social media post, Sannia Ashfaq said that Imad has caused them so much trauma and now he is making things worst for her and the kids. She alleged that Imad is forcing them to move out of their home and relocate to Manchester where she says they have no family or support system.

Sannia Alleges Trauma

Sannia said, He has already caused us so much trauma and now he’s making things worse for the kids by moving them out of their home and putting them through more emotional distress. There is no consistency or sense of security for them.

Forced Relocation

Ashfaq claimed that the contract for the home where they are currently living has been cancelled by Imad and now he is forcing them to relocate. She also said that the situation has left her worried about the stability and wellbeing of her children.

Imad Wasim Marriage

Imad Wasim recently announced his second marriage to social media influencer Nyla Raja. He married Nyla after divorcing his first wife, Sannia Ashfaq. He announced separation from Sannia after seven years of marriage and has two kids with her. He has a daughter who was born in 2021 and a son who was born in 2022.

Case Filed

Sannia also alleged that Imad Wasim force her to undergo abortion after which Imad Wasim reportedly moved to court and filed a case against her over "false allegations" of forced abortion, cheating and trauma.

Sannia Ashfaq's Social Media Post

My children’s lives, schools, friends, and sense of stability are here. Being faced with losing our home and being asked to move somewhere completely unfamiliar is incredibly distressing, especially when my only priority has always been their safety, stability, and wellbeing.

I am sharing this not to create drama, but because the reality my children and I are dealing with is very different from what many people may assume or see from the outside. Sometimes the public image people see does not reflect the private challenges that families are facing!

Right now I am doing everything I can to protect my children and keep their lives as stable and secure as possible.

I never imagined I would have to speak publicly about something so personal, but the situation my children and I are facing has left me with little choice.

After our separation, I have now been informed by Imad that the contract for the home where I currently live with our children is being cancelled. At the same time, I am being told that we should relocate to Manchester, a city where neither I nor my children have any family, support system, or connections.

