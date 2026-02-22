Imad Wasim Files Case Against Ex-Wife Sannia Ashfaq Over 'False Allegations' Of Forced Abortion, Cheating & Trauma: Reports

Imad Wasim Files Case Against Ex-Wife Sannia Ashfaq | X

Islamabad, February 22: Social media is abuzz with reports of Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim of taking legal action against his ex-wife. There are reports that Imad Wasim has filed a case against his ex-wife Sannia Ashfaq for levelling false allegations against him. Sannia had alleged Imad Wasim of forcing abortion, cheating and trauma.

Imad Wasim recently announced his second marriage to Nyla Raja. After the announcement of the marriage on social media, Sannia made explosive allegations against the cricketer, claiming that he is a "Murderer" and "Cheater". She also called his wife Nyla a "Homewrecker" and "Cheater".

She said in a social media post, "He cheated on me. @islamabadunitedpsl has given a chance to a murderer and a cheater. #boycottislamabadunited no cheater or murderer should get an escape."

She alleged that during their six-year marriage, Imad Wasim treated her poorly. She also claimed that he forced an abortion in December 2023. She said, "In December 2023, he got my child aborted in Lahore. He’s a murderer, and I have a video that proves it."

No Official Confirmation Yet

There is no official confirmation about the case filed by Imad Wasim against his ex-wife. However, there are several social media posts making rounds in confirming the development. Even Pakistani media has not reported any reports in connection with the case.