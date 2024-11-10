 'We Let Him Hold This Trophy': Waqar Younis Takes Jibe At Ricky Ponting After Pakistan Wins ODI Series In Australia After 22 Years
HomeSports'We Let Him Hold This Trophy': Waqar Younis Takes Jibe At Ricky Ponting After Pakistan Wins ODI Series In Australia After 22 Years

Pakistan won the ODI series in Australia after 22 years.

Shreyas DhopeshwarkarUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
Pic Credit: Twitter

Pakistan legend Waqar Younis teased former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on social media by sharing an old photo from their playing days following Pakistan's ODI series win over Australia.

Younis shared a photo in which Ricky Ponting is seen holding the bilateral series trophy when both teams faced each other in 2002. He captioned the image 'We let him hold this Trophy for a bit in 2002 but not for too long'.

Back in 2002, Pakistan had beaten Australia 2-1 in a bilateral series on their own backyard and it took almost 22 years to once again achieve the feat under new white ball skipper Mohammad Rizwan. Rizwan became the second Pakistan skipper to achieve the feat after Younis

Recap of AUS vs PAK 3rd ODI

Pakistan opted to bowl first in the final match of the ODI series. Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah dominated the Australian batting lineup sharing 6 wickets between them. Man of the series Haris Rauf picked 2 wickets and Mohammed Hasnain chipped in with 1 wicket. For Australia, only Matthew Short and Sean Abbott were able to cross the 20 plus mark while the rest of the batting lineup failed to contribute enough runs.

In return Pakistan easily chased the target as openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique scored 42 and 37 runs respectively. While current skipper Mohammed Rizwan and former skipper Babar Azam also showed fireworks with there bat. Mohammed Rizwan scored 30 runs while Babar Azam scored unbeaten 28 runs. Lance Morris picked 2 wickets asPakistan won the match by 8 wickets. After ODI series Australia will face Pakistan again for T20I series.

