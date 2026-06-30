'We Have 5, Respect': Matheus Cunha Taunts Japan's Kento Shiogai After Brazil Knocks Out Japan In FIFA World Cup 2026 | VIDEO

Brazil forward Matheus Cunha appeared to deliver a pointed message after his side's dramatic 2-1 victory over Japan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, seemingly responding to pre-match comments made by Japan striker Kento Shiogai.

A video that quickly went viral on social media showed Cunha holding up five fingers while shouting, "I have five!"—an apparent reference to Brazil's record five FIFA World Cup titles. He then gestured by pushing his hand downward while repeatedly shouting, "Respect."

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Although Cunha did not mention anyone by name, many fans believed his celebration was aimed at Japan's Kento Shiogai. Shiogai remained an unused substitute throughout the Round of 32 encounter and watched from the bench as Japan were eliminated from the tournament. He had earlier made headline in Brazil, claiming that "Brazil is not the same as it used to be."

The Japanese striker's remark spread rapidly across Brazilian media and social platforms in the lead-up to the knockout clash, with many supporters viewing it as disrespectful toward the tournament's most successful nation.

Brazil survive Japan scare

Japan had stunned Brazil by taking the lead through Kaishu Sano, but the five-time world champions fought back in style. Casemiro restored parity before Gabriel Martinelli netted a dramatic stoppage-time winner to seal Brazil's place in the quarter-finals.

Brazil will now turn their attention to the quarter-finals, where they will face the winner of the Ivory Coast vs Norway clash, with a place in the last four on the line.