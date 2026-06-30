'Brazil Vs Brazil': Casemiro Hilariously Tackles Paqueta During Japan Clash In FIFA World Cup 2026; Video Viral

Brazil booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 with a 2-1 victory over Japan, but one of the match's most talked-about moments came when two of their own players hilariously collided while chasing the same ball.

The bizarre incident involved veteran midfielder Casemiro and Lucas Paquetá midway through the contest. As Japan attempted to break forward, both Brazilian stars sprinted towards a loose ball just outside their own penalty area. However, instead of dispossessing the opponent, Casemiro accidentally barged into Paquetá with a crunching tackle, sending his teammate tumbling to the turf.

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The awkward collision left players and fans stunned before clips of the incident quickly spread across social media, with many joking that Casemiro had produced one of the toughest tackles of the tournament—on his own teammate.

What initially appeared to be a harmless mix-up, however, had more serious consequences. Paquetá struggled to shake off the knock and was eventually substituted at half-time after failing to recover fully from the challenge.

Despite the setback, Brazil fought back to secure victory. Japan had taken a surprise lead through Kaishu Sano before Casemiro redeemed himself by scoring the equaliser. Gabriel Martinelli then netted the winner in the second half to send the five-time champions into the Round of 16.

While Brazil celebrated progression in the tournament, the viral collision between Casemiro and Paquetá became an unexpected talking point, with fans amused that one of the game's biggest challenges came from inside Brazil's own ranks.