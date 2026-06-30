Stoppage Time Drama! Gabriel Martinelli Scores 95th-Minute Goal To Send Brazil Into World Cup Round Of 16 | VIDEO

Gabriel Martinelli emerged as Brazil's hero with a dramatic 95th-minute winner to knock Japan out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and send the Selecao into the Round of 16. With the Round of 32 contest seemingly destined for extra time, Martinelli produced the decisive moment deep into stoppage time. The Arsenal forward found space inside the box and clinically finished in the 95th minute, sparking jubilant celebrations among the Brazilian players and supporters.

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Japan's defensive resistance was finally broken in the 95th minute after Takana gifted Brazil possession with a costly giveaway just outside the penalty area. Bruno Guimaraes reacted instantly, threading a perfectly weighted pass into Gabriel Martinelli.

The Arsenal forward shifted the ball brilliantly from his left foot to his right in one fluid movement before calmly guiding a low finish beyond goalkeeper Suzuki, the ball kissing the post on its way in to spark wild Brazilian celebrations.

Japan had stunned the favourites when Kaishu Sano opened the scoring with a deserved first-half goal after an impressive display from the underdogs. Brazil responded through veteran midfielder Casemiro to restore parity before Gabriel Martinelli's dramatic 95th-minute winner completed the comeback. Brazil will now face either Ivory Coast or Norway in New York on July 5 for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals.