Portugal Twins Go Viral For Steamy Reaction To Cristiano Ronaldo's Bicycle Kick Miss At FIFA World Cup 2026 | VIDEO

Cristiano Ronaldo's spectacular bicycle-kick attempt may have missed the target, but it still produced one of the biggest viral moments of the FIFA World Cup. As television cameras panned to the stands, stunning Portugal twin sisters Maria and Matilde Neiva stole the spotlight with their animated reaction, sending social media into a frenzy and turning the glamorous duo into the tournament's latest internet sensations.

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Ronaldo's Bicycle Kick Sparks Viral Fan Moment

The unforgettable scene unfolded when Ronaldo launched himself into the air in an attempt to score with his trademark bicycle kick. While the spectacular effort narrowly missed its target, television cameras immediately switched to the crowd, capturing the stunned expressions of twin sisters Maria and Matilde Neiva.

Maria, who goes by @maria_neiva, is well known for documenting her experiences supporting the national team. Her twin sister, Matilde Neiva (@matildeneiva), has also attracted attention among football fans and is married to Portugal winger Francisco Conceição.

Their animated reaction—equal parts disbelief, excitement and admiration—quickly spread across X, Instagram and TikTok, with football fans sharing clips of the pair within minutes. Many supporters joked that the sisters perfectly summed up how every Portugal fan felt after Ronaldo came so close to producing another moment of magic.

Many described their reaction as one of the highlights of the match, while others joked that they represented every Portugal supporter inside the stadium willing Ronaldo's effort into the goal.

Although Ronaldo's bicycle kick did not end with a spectacular finish, the moment still produced one of the World Cup's most memorable viral clips. Thanks to their spontaneous emotions and unwavering support for Portugal's captain, Maria and Matilde Neiva have become two of the most talked-about fans of the tournament.