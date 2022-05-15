'We had nothing to lose': KKR captain Shreyas Iyer hails team after crucial 54-run win over Sunrisers

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer was all praise for his team's "outstanding mindset" during its 54-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad as the players had nothing to lose at this stage of the tournament.

KKR remained in play-off contention, albeit with a slim chance but what Iyer liked was that his team was able to bring their 'A' game to the fore.

"The mindset we came up in this game, it was outstanding. The boys did the right things, played fearless cricket. Everything panned out really well," Iyer said after the match.

"We have nothing to lose now. We haven't played our A-game yet, that's what I spoke today before the game," Iyer said.

On the gameplan front, Iyer said that at the back-end, they wanted Andre Rusell (49 no and 3/22) to take as much strike as possible.

"We were going over-by-over. The plan was to give Russell the strike as much as possible. We knew Washi (Washington Sundar) had one over left, that was the over we were going to target. It worked out pretty well, hope it works out well in the final game as well," the skipper said.

"It was an over-par total. Sunil (Narine) and Varun (Chakravarthy) stepped-up, they bowled smart and got crucial wickets. We never allowed them to get under our skins, kudos to that."

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 08:00 AM IST