'We Had No Idea What Was Going On': England Cricketer James Vince Reveals How His Family Was Attacked Twice By Miscreants; Shocking Video Goes Viral

England cricketer James Vince opened up about the ordeal that his family had to go through after their house was attacked twice by unknown miscreants in Southampton. Vince and his family spent their eight years in the east of Southampton but haven't faced any issues until now.

However, the Hampshire captain and his family were forced to leave his hometown in Southampton for the sake of their children after they were attacked by unknown people who damaged their property.

James Vince and wife rushed to their kids

Speaking to the Telegraph, James Vince recalled how he and his wife heard the sound of smashing glass in the middle of the night and rushed towards their kids to ensure their safety. The 33-year-old added that he was completely shaken up by the incident and contacted police to inform the authorities about the attack.

"My wife and I woke suddenly to a load of smashing and alarms going off. We had no idea what was going on, and it was obviously very unnerving so we rushed straight to get the kids to make sure they were safe." Vince said.

"They were clearly very shaken up. By the time we had done that and contacted the police, they had gone, and we did not see them. A neighbour saw a car drive away." he added.

Shocking CCTV footage emerges

After James Vince's shocking revelations, a CCTV video footage from May 11 went viral on social media, where a miscreant was seen pelting stones at their house and breaking the windows.

The culprit was spotted wearing a white shirt and completely covered his face in order to avoid being exposed himself or identified. The England cricketer and his family was first attacked on April 15.

James Vince's house is under attack.



The Hampshire Cricket Board and The England and Wales Cricket Board did their level best to track down preperators, but they were unable to identify or apprehend the culprits who attacked James Vince's family.

However, the England cricketer asked the fans to go to Hampshire police station if they got information about miscreants.

'We just desperately want this to stop': James Vince

James Vince dismissed the claims that he owed money from certain people as he maintained good relationship with everyone.

"All the experts we’ve spoken to say it looks like a money issue, unpaid debts or something. We have nothing to hide and know we have never been involved in anything like this. We just desperately want this to stop." Vince told Telegraph

Meanwhile, James Vince has not been picked for the ongoing Test series against West Indies, wherein England took a 1-0 lead after defeating touring Caribbean team by an innings and 114 runs in the first Test, which was James Anderson's farewell game in international cricket at Lord's.

Vince has played 25 ODIs, 17 T20Is and 13 Tests and scored 616, 463 and 548, respectively. He was part of the England team that won the ODI World Cup in 2019.