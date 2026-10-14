'We Deserve ....': Four Senior Indian Hockey Players Shocked By Reported Retirement Plan Ahead Of Asian Champions Trophy |

New Delhi: The four senior India hockey players, who could be told to retire during the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy, on Tuesday expressed surprise, saying that they have not been consulted in this regard.

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Hockey India sources had informed PTI that Mandeep Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas and Nilakanta Sharma would play their last matches for the country during the Asian Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held in Punjab from October 27 to November 5.

Players express shock over retirement reports

Caught off guard by the development, the players expressed disappointment and said that they were keen to continue and had their eyes set on future assignments, including the 2028 Olympics.

"We found out through the media ourselves, they (HI) should have at least informed us before making such a major decision. After winning gold medal for the country (at the recent Asian Games), we deserve at least that much respect," one player told PTI.

Another player remarked that they were busy preparing for felicitation ceremonies following their Asian Games gold-medal win when this sudden news dampened all their enthusiasm.

Olympic ambitions remain despite uncertainty

"I have been receiving a barrage of calls asking if I had decided to retire. I was shocked because I had never said any such thing, we have been talking about preparing hard for the Los Angeles Olympics. So, how did this happen suddenly? I have reached at this stage after a lot of hard work and was performing well. I was optimistic about future after the Asian Games gold,” he added.

"If my performance had been poor, I would have accepted this as the right decision, but that isn't the case. My parents are asking why I became upset after a phone call, but what can I tell them?" said the player.

Questions raised over team revamp

There had been speculation for some time that Hockey India intended to revamp the men's team and give opportunities to new faces ahead of the 2028 Olympics.

Transition was inevitable, but questions are also being raised about the criteria, given that a few other senior players' performance was not up to the mark in the World Cup earlier this year and the Asian Games.

Players seek dignity in retirement

"Everyone's career must come to an end some day, but no player wants it to happen this way. After winning Olympic and Asian Games medals, we should at least have the right to announce our own retirement. Doing that in this manner is humiliating," said another player.

The third player said that he had discussed retiring soon during the Asian Games but had not anticipated that the news would surface without his knowledge right after winning a gold medal.

"I was actually planning to retire before the Olympics, but I should have at least been kept in the loop. Selection is not in our hands, we can only strive to perform well, but retiring with dignity is the right of every player who has won medals for the country," the player said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)