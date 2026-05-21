'We Demand Justice': Bangladesh Cricketers Raise Voice After 8-Yr-Old Minor Girl's Rape And Murder In Dhaka | VIDEO

Bangladesh Cricketers Raise Voice After 8-Yr-Old Minor Girl's Rape And Murder In Dhaka | X

Dhaka, May 21: The Bangladesh National Cricket team have raised their voices in unity after the rape and murder of an eight-year-old minor girl occurred in Dhaka's Pallabi area. The second-grade student was raped and killed by her neighbour. The minor girl lived with her parents and elder sister. The accused neighbour was detained after which he confessed to the crime and said that his wife also assisted him in the heinous act.

As the tragic news spread across the nation, the Bangladesh National Cricket Team took to their official social media accounts and raised their voice, demanding justice for the victim girl.

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Bangladesh Cricket Board shared a video on its official social media account with the cricketers demanding justice. The video was shared with the caption, "The Bangladesh cricket fraternity is deeply shocked and outraged by the horrific crime committed against little Ramisa. Our hearts go out to her family and to all victims of such senseless brutality. Today, the Bangladesh National Cricketers raise their voices together in demanding justice for Ramisa."

The nation is shocked by the gruesome crime and the BCB shared the post expressing their shock over the incident and also extended help to the family after the brutality while demanding swift action and an exemplary punishment to the accused couple.

The victim minor girl's mother said in her statement that she heard a scream as the incident occurred, however, she did not realise that it was her daughter screaming for help. She thought that the girl had gone with her elder sister.

It was too late when they realised that the girl was missing. When began to search, she had already lost her life. The victim's mother also said that when they knocked on all the doors, only the accused's door was not opened.